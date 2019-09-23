Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 11,804 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of United Therapeutics worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $85.21. 15,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,266. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $129.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

