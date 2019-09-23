Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$1,438,800.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer David Robert Taylor sold 65,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$1,438,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,021,000.

David Robert Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, David Robert Taylor sold 54,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total transaction of C$1,206,660.00.

Shares of PXT traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.22. 576,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$23.51.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$403.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXT. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

