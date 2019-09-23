Parker Investment Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.87. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,991. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

