Parker Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

BOND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.57. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,158. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $109.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

