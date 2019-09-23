Parkgene Achieves Market Cap of $589,993.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $589,993.00 and $512.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

