Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Partners Group Holding (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) shot up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $786.23 and last traded at $786.23, 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $760.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $802.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.22.

Partners Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

