Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,534. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

