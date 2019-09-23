Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,890. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

