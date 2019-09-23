Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.78. 3,737,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

