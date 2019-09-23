Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.79. 3,573,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,116. The firm has a market cap of $333.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

