Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 569.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 41.3% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

