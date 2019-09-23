Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 4,096 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 70,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,140. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

