Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 4,800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.99. 3,037,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

