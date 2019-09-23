Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

