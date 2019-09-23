Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,468 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

ABBV stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 5,474,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe purchased 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 184,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

