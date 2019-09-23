Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 918,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $132.50. 271,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,481. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.