Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.62. Pedevco shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 9,032 shares trading hands.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 227,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $343,842.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 2,017.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pedevco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

