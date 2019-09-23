Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.65

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and traded as high as $45.99. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 3rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 21.76%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

