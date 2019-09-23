Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.76. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 8,886,088 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.55. The company has a market cap of $881.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Colin Carson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$154,000.00 ($109,219.86). Also, insider Terence Harvey sold 100,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46), for a total value of A$65,000.00 ($46,099.29).

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.