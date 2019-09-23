Petards Group (LON:PEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.20

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 61210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.19.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

