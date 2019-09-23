Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 628,318 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,318 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Kinder Morgan worth $163,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Argus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 104,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,767,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

