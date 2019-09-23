Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,138 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $209,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

