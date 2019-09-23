Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PIRS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $5.76. 2,006,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

