Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.55

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and traded as low as $19.65. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Get Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 144,944 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.