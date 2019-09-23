Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,707,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.28%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $236,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $6,344,500. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

