Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 194,758 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194,758 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 87.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 847,605 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 129.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 525,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,580. The company has a market capitalization of $413.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.26. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

