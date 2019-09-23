Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 24,185 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONN. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 218.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.19. Conn’s Inc has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

