Pivot Token (PVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $354,037.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Pivot Token has a market cap of $5.19 million and $354,037.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.01193892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

