Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Under Armour by 25.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 649,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.