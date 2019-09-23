Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 125,436 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 524.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Glaukos worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 60.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 1,065,462 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 372.8% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,432,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 98.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $183,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 163,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.24 and a beta of 1.70. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

