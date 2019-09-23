Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 93,500 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.91% of Fate Therapeutics worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 458,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 109,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 108.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 487,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,333. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,096. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

