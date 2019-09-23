Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.09 Million Position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 233.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,654 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of GreenSky worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 58.4% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GreenSky by 1,418.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,223 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $11,676,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $9,838,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GreenSky by 155.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 662,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. GreenSky Inc has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

