Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,954 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,202,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,936,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after acquiring an additional 403,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,872,000 after acquiring an additional 396,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,169,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.75. 475,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.