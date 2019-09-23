Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 584.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 249,160 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 120.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 734,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.