Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,603 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Omnicell worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $848,631.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,732.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $97,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

