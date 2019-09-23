Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 2,931 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 256.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.31. 669,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,632. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.64. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

