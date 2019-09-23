Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,339 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Copart by 132.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $82.03. 97,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $83.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

