Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 276.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.41. 4,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $694,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,724.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,646 shares of company stock worth $2,939,691. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

