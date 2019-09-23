Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $380,000 in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 454,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $4,078,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,466.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,730 shares of company stock worth $4,956,035. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 640,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Edward Jones cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

