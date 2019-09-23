Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $312,000 Investment in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. 24,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

