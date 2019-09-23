Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 13,662 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 154.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 543.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,010,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 97,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.87. 124,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,375. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.