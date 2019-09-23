Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

