Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,755 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

