Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Iqvia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Iqvia by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock valued at $427,463,046. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,837. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

