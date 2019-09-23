Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $5.38 Million in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Spark Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONCE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.92.

Shares of ONCE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.94. 8,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,220. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 397.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.