Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,575,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.01% of OrganiGram at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,681. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.