Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up about 0.5% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.93% of Rogers worth $29,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,036. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

