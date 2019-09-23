Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

