Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 212,500 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $149.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

