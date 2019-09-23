Portland General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

